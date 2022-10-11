MUSCLE SHOALS — Evelyne Woods Witt, 96, of Muscle Shoals, Alabama passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022, at NHC of Moulton. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 1:00 PM on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will immediately follow at 1:00 PM at Lawrence Funeral Home with Brother Scott Underwood officiating. Entombment will be after the funeral service at Moulton Memory Gardens.
Born on August 9, 1926, to Ottis and Edna Flannigan Smith, Evelyne enjoyed sewing, quilting, gardening, canning, and listening to gospel music. She was a current member of Highland Park Baptist Church in Muscle Shoals and a longtime member of Okolona Baptist Church in Hatton.
Survivors include her husband, Harrison Witt; two daughters, Jan Connell (Russ) of Indian Springs, Beth Smith (Tim) of Mount Hope; one stepdaughter, Dianne Hollimon (David) of Muscle Shoals; four grandchildren, Jay Garrett of Birmingham, Seth Garrett of Birmingham, Drew Smith (Danielle) of Harvest, and Clint Smith of Austin, TX; stepgrandson, Matt Hollimon (Lyndi); great-grandchildren, Beckett Garrett, Jackson Smith, and Jenson Smith; two stepgreat-grandchildren, Ellie Hollimon and Lainey Hollimon; one sister, Nadine Davis of Tuscaloosa; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Evelyne was preceded in death by her parents, Ottis and Edna Smith; husband of 48 years, J.C. Woods; three sisters, Lorene Hurst, Azine Green, and Wanda Givens.
Pallbearers will be Jay Garrett, Seth Garrett, Drew Smith, Matt Hollimon, Ricky Givens, Brad Green, Hal Boyd.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Jeron Witt, Larry Hurst, and Terry Patterson.
The family extends special thanks to the staff of NHC of Moulton, Dr. Rex Tuckier, Hospice of the Valley, and her caregivers: Cecelia Bradford and Nakisha Blankenship.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Hospice of the Valley, or a charity of your choice.
Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.
Commented