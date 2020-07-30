PLAINFIELD, ILLINOIS — Evidean Borden Jones, formerly of Lawrence County, died July 24, 2020. Visitation will be Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. Funeral will be Monday at 11 a.m. at Gum Springs Missionary Baptist Church in Hatton. The body will be at the church one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Rutherford Cemetery.