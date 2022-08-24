FLORENCE
Evie Mae Witt Wood, 84, of Florence, passed from this life Tuesday, August 23, 2022. She was a member of Glendale Church of Christ.
Visitation will be Thursday, August 25, 2022 from 1-2 p.m. at Glendale Church of Christ. The funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. at the church with Wayne Wood and Ben Segal officiating. Burial will follow in Greenview Memorial Park.
Mrs. Wood was preceded in death by her parents, Homer Lee and Maybell “Young” Witt; brothers, Reeder, Raymond and Ray Witt; sisters, Beatrice Reeves, Helen and Rachel Smith; and great-granddaughter, Kylie Brooklyn Wood.
She is survived by her husband, Claude Wood, Jr.; son, Wayne (Debbie) Wood; daughter, Nancy Oakley; grandsons, Shane, Heath and Kyle Wood, and Chad and Colby Oakley; granddaughter, Tara Thompson; 14 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Shane, Heath, Kyle, Jackson, Eli, and Aiden Wood; and Chad and Colby Oakley.
