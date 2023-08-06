MUSCLE SHOALS — Martha Evonne Borden, 85, of Muscle Shoals, passed away Friday, August 4, 2023. Visitation will be Sunday, August 6th, from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will be Monday, August 7th, at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Larry Webb, minister of Worthington Church of Christ. Burial will follow at Shaw Cemetery.

