HODGES

Exie Nichols, 87, died August 17, 2020. Graveside service will be 10 a.m. today at Mt. Zion Cemetery on Hwy. 187 with Marion County Funeral Home directing.

TimesDaily
Get Unlimited Access

$3 for 3 Months

Decatur Daily | Suscribe Now
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
Support local journalism reporting on your community After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.