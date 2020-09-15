HILLSBORO — Exodys B. Simpson, 82, died September 12, 2020. There will be a graveside service at 12 p.m. Wednesday at Decatur City Cemetery. Public viewing will be today from 12-6 at Jackson Memory Funeral Home.

