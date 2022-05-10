COURTLAND — Exum Lyle Jr., 66, formerly of Decatur, died May 6, 2022. Funeral will be Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Jackson Chapel CME Church with burial in Rocky Hill Cemetery. public viewing will be today from 10-6 at Jackson Memory Funeral Home.

