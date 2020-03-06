LEXINGTON — Eythel Virginia Murks Scott, 89, of Lexington, AL, passed away March 2, 2020 at Lauderdale Christian Nursing Home. Eythel was a loving mother and provider. She was a member of Confederate Rose, Red Cross, Gutter Gussies Bowling Team, and Green’s Chapel Methodist Church. Eythel was also the co-author of “History of Lauderdale County.”
Eythel is survived by son, Arnie Scott (Debbie) of Lexington, AL; daughters, Janis Scott Van Well (Peter) of Washington and Debra Gilmour of Arizona; brothers, Paul David Murks and Donnie Murks, both of Alabama; grandchildren, Tiffany Hale of Killen, AL; Justine Farley of Reno, NV and Taylor Scott of Lexington, AL; great-grandchildren, Ayden Hale, Harper Hale, Levi Farley, Theo Farley and Briar Scott.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold Ray Scott; parents, Horace Clellon Murks and Mattie Bell Green Murks; brothers, Eugene Murks, Horace Clellon Murks, Jr. and James Robert Murks; sisters, Martha Nell Newton and Joyce Ann Thigpen.
Visitation will be Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 P.M. in the funeral home chapel with Rickey Green officiating. Burial will be in Grisham Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The family would like to especially thank the staff at Lauderdale Christian Nursing Home for the outstanding care and compassion given to Eythel. They would also like to thank the above and beyond care from her niece, Annette Parker for her care and concern. Words cannot express our gratitude.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to: The Coalition for Alzheimer’s and Related Disorders (CARD), 805 Flagg Circle, Florence, AL 35630/Phone 256-766-2154/www.cardcares.org
