LEXINGTON — Eythel V. Scott, 89, died March 2, 2020. Visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Greenhill Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with burial in Grisham Cemetery.
