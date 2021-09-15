FLORENCE — Miss Ezzie Laverne Brewer ended her life journey on earth, August 10, 2021. She was born in Florence, AL in December, 1942. She was the daughter of the late Mr. William N. Brewer (Nippa) and Margaret T. Brewer (Sugarbae) of Mobile, St., Florence, AL. She lived all of her adult life in Inkster and Romulus, MI.
Her graveside service will be September 18, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Zion AME Church Cemetery, 4335 County Road 189, Florence. She was the sister of Oreta Simmons, Evelyn Willis, Elaine Lewis, Robert Brewer, Edward Brewer and the late William N. Brewer Jr.
