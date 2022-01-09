KILLEN — Frances Gayle Birchfield, 69, died Friday, January 7, 2022. Visitation will be held Friday, January 14, 2022 from noon- 1 p.m., at Our Lady of the Shoals Catholic Church. The funeral mass will immediately follow at 1 p.m., at the church. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetry. She was the daughter if the late Louis Clement and Anna Hyacinth Spalding.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.