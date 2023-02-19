WATERLOO — Fannie Ursella McCurry Holcombe, 95, of Waterloo, passed away, Thursday, February 16, 2023. Visitation will be Sunday, February 19, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. The funeral service will immediately follow with Rod Stansky and Earl Rich officiating. Burial will be at Williams Chapel Cemetery, Waterloo.

