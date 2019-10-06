FLORENCE — Fannie Jean Tidwell Montgomery, Florence, AL was born June 16, 1934 in Lutts, TN, the daughter of the late Johnny Clyde and Mollie Eaton Tidwell. Ms. Montgomery was retired from Murray Ohio Manufacturing and departed this life, Friday, October 4, 2019 at her home at the age of 85 Years, 3 Months, 18 Days. She is survived by daughters, Kay McMullan and Vicky Williams (Jerry) all of Florence, AL and Melissa Brewer (Randy), Collinwood, TN; grandchildren, Brandy Black (Tracy), Sonny Williams (Michelle), Jeanine Clanton, Jessica Blevins (Kyle), Chisholm Atkinson (Shelby) and Kelsey Atkinson (Chase); great-grandchildren, Desi (Lee), Tra, Bryson, Taylor, Dalton, Hannah, Javen, Jerah, Makenna, Mileigh, Bane, Brycen, Jax and Mahaela; great-great-grandchildren, Finn, Jett and EllaRae. In addition to her parents, Ms. Montgomery was preceded in death by her former husband and father of her children, Elmer Earl Montgomery; sons, Ricky, Bobby and Robby Montgomery; grandsons, Vance and Tatum McMullan; six sisters; one brother and nieces and nephews. Services are today at 3 p.m. at Shackelford Funeral Directors chapel, Collinwood, Tennessee, with Greg Eaton officiating. Burial will follow in Antioch Cemetery, Florence, Alabama with Shackelford Funeral Directors, Wayne County assisting the family. Visitation will be today from 1 p.m. to service time at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Sonny Williams, Chisholm Atkinson, Tra Black, Bryson Black, Javen Clanton and Taylor White with Dalton McMullan serving as honorary pallbearer.
