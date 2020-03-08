SHEFFIELD — Fannie Louise Franks, 84, of Sheffield passed away Friday, March 6, 2020. Visitation will be Monday, March 9, from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Jim Cadle and Roger Watson officiating. Burial will be at Colbert Memorial Gardens.
Louise was born in Hardin County, Tennessee but lived in Colbert County all of her life and was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Franks, Jr; daughters, Sharon Franks Thorne and Wanda Franks Applegate; son-in-law, Joe W. Frazier; and her parents and siblings.
She is survived by her sons, Charles Franks (Betty Ann), Richard “Ricky” Franks (Guwana), and Anthony “Andy” Franks (Jeremi); daughters, Marilyn Franks Frazier and Tina Franks Cadle (Jeremy); 15 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Phillip Thorne, Doug Craft, Dale Craft, Daoud “David” Aldeir, Kenneth Pilkinton, and Larry Pilkinton. Honorary pallbearers will be her grandsons.
The family expresses special thanks to all the doctors and nursing staff at Helen Keller Memorial Hospital for the great care that they rendered to our Momma during her hospital stay.
She will be greatly missed by her friends and family.
“We love you momma with our whole heart.”
