WATERLOO — Fannie McCurry Holcombe, 95, died February 16, 2023. Visitation will be Sunday from 11-1 at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights with funeral immediately following. Burial will be in Williams Chapel Church Cemetery. Please visit www.morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you