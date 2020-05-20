MUSCLE SHOALS — Farion Ann Carter, 65, Muscle Shoals, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will be Thursday, May 21, at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Eddie Osborn officiating. Interment will be in Shaw Cemetery, Leighton.
Farion was a member of East Colbert Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alvis Carter; parents, Clarence and Christine Hamm; sister, Sharon Blackstock.
Farion is survived by her children, Melinda Burbank (Tim), Annette Letson (Bubba) and Bradley Carter; brothers, Wayne Carruthers, Elvis Hamm and Clarence “Doc” Hamm; sisters, Patricia Watson, Sara Moore and Brenda Wilbanks; grandchildren, Dewanna Horton (Matt), Titus Burbank (Cassondra), David Kilpatrick (Ashley), Christopher Kilpatrick, Journee Letson, Bradley Carter, Danielle Stokes (Luke) and LaSha Carter; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be David Kilpatrick, Christopher Kilpatrick, Bubba Letson, Titus Burbank, Matt Horton, Bradley Forrester and Junior Jaynes.
Special thanks to Cypress Care Nursing Home and Rehab and to Comfort Care Hospice for the care they gave our mom.
