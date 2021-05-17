RUSSELLVILLE — Farrell Lynn Boyles, 67, died May 16, 2021. Graveside service is 2 p.m. Monday in Duncan Creek Cemetery with Spry Memorial Chapel, Russellville, directing. He was married to Jackie Borden Boyles for 47 years.

