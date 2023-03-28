MOULTON — Farris “Fuzz” Lewis Keenum, 82, died March 25, 2023. Visitation will be today from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. Funeral will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with burial in Red Hill Cemetery. Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.

