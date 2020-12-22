LEIGHTON — Fate Elliott Rikard Jr., 73, Leighton, passed away on Sunday, December 20, 2020.Visitation will be Wednesday, December 23, from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Paul Haley officiating. Interment will be in Poplar Creek Cemetery.
Elliott was a member of Leighton Church of Christ. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leighota and Fate Rikard, Sr., and brothers, Don Thompson and Ray Rikard.
Elliott is survived by his wife, Janice Rikard; daughter, Jennifer McInnish (Rick); grandchildren, Raegan and Logan McInnish; niece, Robin Thompson; and nephew, James Thompson.
Elliott’s family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of your choice.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
Commented