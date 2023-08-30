SHEFFIELD — Fatina Harris, 36, died August 27, 2023. Visitation will be Thursday from 11-1 p.m. at Highland Park Church of Christ. The funeral will begin at 1 p.m. at the church. Burial will follow in Greenview Memorial Park. An online guestbook may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com

