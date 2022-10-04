HALEYVILLE — Fay Head Clark, 76, died October 1, 2022. Visitation will be Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville. Funeral will be Thursday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home with burial in Union Grove Cemetery. You may leave online condolences at www.pinkardfh.com

