FLORENCE — Faydean Thornton Whitten, 89, of Florence, passed away November 11, 2021 at Mitchell Hollingsworth Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center. She was a member of Highland Baptist Church.
Visitation will be Sunday, November 14, 2021 from 1-2 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Reverend Dr. John Brock and Reverend Chris Underwood officiating. Burial will follow in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Whitten was preceded in death by her husband, Edward B. Whitten; son, Edward Michael Whitten; parents, William G. “Doc” and Eliza Mae Thornton; brother, W.G. Thornton, Jr.; sister, Corine Thornton Davidson; and infant brother, Ken Autry Thornton.
She is survived by her son, Randle Whitten (Wanda); daughters, Dianna Hawk (Ronnie) and Connie Clark (Danny); daughter-in-law, Deborah Whitten; sister, Janie Bruce (Reggie), all of Florence; grandchildren, Marty Whitten (Kelly) of Florence, Dr. Lori Gardner (David) of Killen, Josh Whitten (Julie Catherine) of Florence, LaLana Hawk of Florence, Drake Clark (Chenoa) of Meridianville, AL, Dr. Leah Whitten of Georgia; and great-grandchildren, Emma Whitten of Hoover, AL, Maylie, Dominic and Ellis Clark of Meridianville, AL, Grant Gardner of Killen, James and Perry Whitten of Florence, Gavin, Grey, and Lucy Aldridge of Florence.
Pallbearers will be Marty Whitten, Josh Whitten, Drake Clark, David Gardner, Rusty Howell, and Paul Rasch.
The family would like to extend special thanks to: Dr. Lyman Mitchell, Jr., Pam Hill, CRNP and staff, and Dr. William Heaton and staff; Kindred Home Health; and Mitchell Hollingsworth Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center.
Memorials may be made to Highland Baptist Church or a charity of your choice.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
