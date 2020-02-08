FLORENCE — Faydean Wagoner Chambers left this life during her ninety-second year on February 5, 2020 in Florence, Alabama.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Eulahs B. and Edna Denson Wagoner; a son, Jerry Dan Chambers in 1946; her husband, Warren G. Chambers on February 4, 1985; two brothers, Harold Wagoner and Wilburn Wagoner; a sister, Gerita W. Crumby; and a daughter-in-law, Beverly Churchwell Chambers. She is survived by four children: Janice C. Cunningham and husband Ralph of Florence, AL, Robert Chambers and wife Sue of Selmer, TN, Benny Chambers and wife Pam of Stantonville, TN, and Betty C. Dennie and husband Davy of Bethel Springs, TN; eight grandchildren: Natalie C. Sleeper and husband Ronnie of Corinth, MS, Jim Cunningham and wife Suzanne of Florence, AL, Tram Dennie and wife Jennifer of Vestavia Hills, AL, Blake Chambers and wife Brooke of Savannah, GA, Natasha C. McCrary and husband Laurence of Mooresville, AL, Benji Chambers of Selmer, TN, Molly C. Moore and husband Trey of Stantonville, TN, and Andrea Churchwell of Stantonville, TN; 17 great-grandchildren: Reagan Cunningham, Ruby Cunningham, Caroline Sleeper, Payne Sleeper, Waggoner McCrary, Gamble McCrary, Eliza McCrary, Aiden Chambers, Reeder Chambers, Ben Chambers, Jack Moore, Spencer Moore, Parker Dennie, Maggie Dennie, Kelsey Chambers, Hunter Chambers, and Trevor Chambers; a sister, Nona W. Jones; a cousin, Billy Wagoner; sisters-in-law, Alene C. Pettigrew and JoAnn C. Hughes; a brother-in-law, Charles Chambers; and many other relatives and friends to cherish her memory.
Services will be held on Sunday, February 9th at 1:30 PM at Shackelford Funeral Directors in Selmer, with interment in the Falcon Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 11:00 AM on Sunday and continue until services at 1:30 PM.
Memorials may be made to Freedom River Media, P. O. Box 10, Savannah, TN 38372 or Jesus Cares in Selmer, TN.
Commented