FLORENCE — Faydean Whitten, 89, died November 11, 2021. Visitation will be Sunday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in Greenview Memorial Chapel with burial in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
