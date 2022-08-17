FLORENCE — Faye Anne Hand Holt, 82, Florence, passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022. A graveside service will be held Thursday, August 18, at Shoals Memorial Gardens, Tuscumbia, beginning at 2:00 p.m., with Sonny Owens officiating.
Faye was a native of Colbert County and was a member of Spring Valley Church of Christ, Tuscumbia. She was retired from Shoals Hospital.
Faye is survived by her children, Julie Fulmer (Dewayne) and Scott Holt; brother, Jerry Hand (Dean); and sister, Barbara Wilson.
Pallbearers will be Tony Ricketts, Mike Harwell, Mike Hall, and Mark Mitchell.
Online condolences may be left at morrisonfuneralhomes.com
