TUSCUMBIA — Alice Faye Box, age 73, of Tuscumbia, passed away Wednesday, December 29, 2021. Visitation will be Friday, December 31st from 10 to 11 a.m. at Williams Funeral Home of Florence. The service will follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel. Burial will be in Providence Cemetery in Hatton.
Pallbearers are Brandon Box, Chevy Box, Cody Oldham, Ray Sapp, and Wendell Sapp.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Carrie Box; sister, Deborah Kaye Reed.
Survivors are her brother, Glenn Box (Connie); nephew, Brandon Box (Brandi); great-nephew, Chevy Box; great-niece, Bella Balentine.
