FLORENCE — Faye Brewer Mays, 77, died October 30, 2022. A time of visitation will be at her residence, 738 Meridian St., Florence on November 1st and 2nd from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Arrangements by Greenview Funeral Home.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.