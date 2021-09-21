FLORENCE — Nella Faye Pounders Churchwell, 79, died September 19, 2021. Visitation will be Friday from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home of Florence. The service will be Saturday at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
