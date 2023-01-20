HOPKINSVILLE, KENTUCKY — Faye Emerson Willingham, 71, died January 14, 2023. Visitation will be Saturday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Akins Funeral Home, Russellville. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Fairview Cemetery.

