KILLEN — Faye Heathcock Jones, 85, of Killen died Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Lauderdale Christian Nursing Home.
Visitation will be Friday, November 13, 2020, at Elkins East Chapel from 11 AM to 12 PM. Funeral services will follow at 12 PM in the Chapel with Brother David McKelvey officiating. Burial will be in Killen Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Jones was preceded in death by her husband, John Robert Jones, Sr.; sisters, Mary Kimbrough and Judy Chilton; brother, Dean Heathcock.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda White; son, John Robert “Bob” Jones, Jr. (Mary Sue); grandchildren, Molly McBrayer (Vance), Abby White, and Heather Parham; great-grandchildren, Addison McBrayer, Hannah McBrayer, and Tanner Parham; brothers, Donnie Heathcock (Candis) and Steve Heathcock (Ruthie).
