RUSSELLVILLE — Faye Miller Humphres, 86, died Saturday, September 9, 2023. Services will be Friday, September 15, 1 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay, AL. Visitation will be Friday from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the funeral home with burial in Ebenezer Cemetery, Vina, AL.

