FLORENCE — Faye Nell James Liverett, age 87, of Florence, passed away May 19, 2020. A private graveside service will be held at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens on Thursday, May 21st. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Mrs. Liverett was preceded in death by her parents, Hershel and Minnie James; son-in-law, Jasper Earl Brown; brothers, Alton, Duel and J.P. James; and great-grandson, Jesse Coleman Brown.
Survivors include her loving husband of 70 years, Millard Liverett; son, Larry Liverett (Marlene); daughter, Donna Brown; grandchildren, Michael Brown, Russell Brown (Lana), Angela Haithcoat (Blake) and Ronnie Liverett (Lorie); eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Mary Collier and Marva Davis (Jerry); and brother, Robert E. James.
Mrs. Liverett was a member of Lee Heights Baptist Church. She retired from Harlan School after 33 years of service. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who was a fantastic cook and enjoyed sharing her food with family and friends.
The family would like to express their appreciation to her special friend, neighbor and caregiver, Pam Johnson and to Kindred Home Health and Hospice for their loving care.
