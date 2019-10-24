FLORENCE
Virginia “Faye” McDonald Sledge, age 77, of Florence, passed away October 22, 2019. Visitation will be today, October 24th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Spry-Williams Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Brothers David Sain and Don Williams officiating. Burial will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Sledge was a member of Florence Boulevard Church of Christ. She was a graduate of Mars Hill Bible School and Larimore Business College. She retired from the Social Security Administration. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Sledge; parents, Frank and Bessie McDonald; and brother, Billy McDonald.
Survivors include her daughters, Tracey Boren (Jimmy) and Lana Davidson (Mike); three grandchildren, Amy Boren Hardin (Matthew), Kerry Boren and Evan Davidson; and one great-grandchild, Andie Elizabeth Hardin.
Mrs. Sledge was a most loving mom and Nana but we loved you “most-est.”
Pallbearers will include Kerry Boren, Robert Holderfield, Sammie Fritts, Matthew Hardin, Greg Boren and Ronnie Putnam.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the staffs of Green Oaks Inn and Lauderdale Christian Nursing Home for the loving care provided to Mrs. Sledge. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the North Alabama Christian Children’s Home.
You may sign the guest register at sprywilliams.com.
Commented