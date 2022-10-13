RUSSELLVILLE

Faye Massey Fullman, 77, died October 9, 2022. Visitation will be Friday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Spry Memorial Chapel. A Memorial Service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

