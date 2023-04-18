LAWRENCEBURG, TENNESSEE — Faye Rowe Morrow, 85, died April 16, 2023. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, from 5-8 p.m., at Neal Funeral Home. The funeral will be held on Thursday, at 1 p.m., at the funeral home with burial in Lawrence County Memorial Gardens. She was a member of Mt. Horeb Baptist Church.

