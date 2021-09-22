FLORENCE — Nella Faye Pounders Churchwell was born on December 9, 1941. Faye passed away, at the age of 79, on September 19, 2021, in her home in Florence, Alabama.
Visitation will be Friday, September 24, 2021, from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home on Helton Drive. Services will be Saturday, September 25, 2021, beginning at 1:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. Reverend Henry Melton is officiating. A graveside service will follow in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
Family was Faye’s first love. Tunica, aka “Down the Road,” was a close second, with video poker being her game of choice. When frequent trips became too difficult, she fell in love with Slot-o-Mania and completing the daily dashes. Faye looked forward to annual cruises she took with her family, and a good, late night fishing trip always brought a smile to her face. She loved everything Elvis and riding to Joe Wheeler to look at the deer. She even had a favorite tree, “her tree,” located in Mississippi. She collected wind chimes, dolls, ceramics, and decks of playing cards.
Faye was an avid supporter of St. Jude Children’s Hospital and an advocate for the prevention of domestic violence.
She is survived by her daughters, Tammy McDonald (John), Donna Campbell, and Shannon Churchwell (Jennifer); her siblings, Barbara McGee, Butch Pounders, and Gary Pounders (Connie); 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, and two more on the way.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Gladys Pounders; her husband, Larry Churchwell; her sisters, Roberta Prestage, Cricket Moore, and Tommie Davis; grandchildren, Sonja Springer, Mitch Campbell, and Jessica Davis.
Faye fought a long, hard battle against COPD and emphysema, but lived for her family. She was the matriarch of our family and will be truly missed. There’s now a great void in our lives and hearts. We love you Mama Faye! Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com
Commented