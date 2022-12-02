ATHENS

Vera Faye Lethco Randolph “Faye”, 86, died November 30, 2022. A graveside service will be held Tuesday at 1 p.m. at Maple Hill Cemetery with Spry Funeral Home in Athens directing.

