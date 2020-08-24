PULASKI, TENN. — Faye Smith, 77, died August 22, 2020. Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. service time Monday at Loretto Memorial Chapel. Burial to follow in Leoma Cemetery. She was a member of Highland Park Baptist Church.

TimesDaily
Get Unlimited Access

$3 for 3 Months

Decatur Daily | Suscribe Now
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
Support local journalism reporting on your community After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.