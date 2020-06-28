KILLEN — Doyce Faye Springer, 78, of Killen, AL, passed away June 26, 2020. Ms. Springer was a retired Sales Associate for J.C. Penney.
Faye is survived by her son, Mike Davis (Kim); daughter, Vickie Berry (Marty); brother, Ray Davis; sisters, Betty Johnston, Ann Peden, and Peggy Chamblin; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wiley Arthur Davis and Virgie Lou Wright Davis; brothers, Leon Davis and Royce Davis; and sister, Jean Beavers.
Visitation will be Sunday, June 28, 2020 from 1-3:00 p.m. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 3:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Miles Stutts officiating. Burial will be in Center Hill Cemetery. The family would like all the friends to know that the visitation and service will be open to the public, and anybody is welcome to wear a facial mask if it would make them more comfortable.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
