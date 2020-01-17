RUSSELLVILLE — Faye Stewart Thorne, age 88, of Russellville, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Florence Nursing & Rehab Center.
Faye was always a hard worker, working at several of the sewing plants. She was a member of North Highlands Church of Christ and always enjoyed the many visits and cards from her friends there. She loved her family very much and will be fondly remembered by them.
Visitation will be 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Spry Memorial Chapel with the funeral following at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel. Officiating at the service will be Brother Keith Barnett. Burial will be in Belgreen Cemetery.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Forby Thorne; parents, Leroy Jackson and Carrie Bolton Stewart; brothers, L.C. Stewart, Jr. Stewart, Wayne Stewart; and sister, Mae Stewart Thorne.
She leaves to cherish her memory, Audrey Dawson (husband, Clyde); grandchildren, Jessica Dawson, Hope Dawson Sullivant (husband, Jason); niece, Carrie Jo Hovater; nephew, Wilson Thorne; and several great-nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a sincere thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff of Florence Nursing and Rehab Center for your love and care of our family.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
