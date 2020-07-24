ROGERSVILLE — Faye Tucker Stewart, 88, passed away Tuesday, July 21st at her home in Rogersville. Faye was born on May 15, 1932 to William Henderson and Lacey Ann Tucker the seventh of nine children. She was a dedicated wife, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a very generous giving person who joyfully spent her life taking care of her family. Faye attended the Rogersville Church of Christ and had been a member of the Church since early childhood.
Faye was preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years, Samuel Ross Stewart; her parents and six brothers and sisters. She is survived by her children, Tammy Williams (Tim), Amy Mason (Jeff), Sam A. Stewart, Randall Tucker (Jean); sisters, Othell Davis and Jo Ann Davis; eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren along with numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be a graveside service at 11:45 a.m. today July 24th at the Rogersville Civitan Cemetery, Rogersville. A family visitation will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Rogersville Funeral Home, Rogersville.
Grandsons will serve as pallbearers with Alex Bays officiating at the service.
A special thanks to the Kindred Hospice Staff for their thoughtful care of our mom.
