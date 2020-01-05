FLORENCE — Faye Womble Davis, 84, of Florence, passed away on January 3, 2020. Mrs. Davis was a member of Woodlawn Church of Christ.
Visitation will be Sunday January 5, 2020 from 1 - 3 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow in Greenview Memorial Chapel at 3 p.m. Matt Heupel and Tim McCafferty will be officiating. Burial will follow in Greenview Memorial Park.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leon Davis; parents, Clark and Lucille Womble, sister, Margaret Isley, brothers, L.C. Womble, L.B. Womble and Columbus Womble.
Survivors include daughter, Glenda Davis Behel (Keith); son, Ken Davis (Ann); granddaughters, Haley Behel Crowell (Zack), Kenzie Davis Balch (Wesley) and Laney Davis; great grandsons, Mayer Crowell and Oliver Balch.
Pallbearers will be Zack Crowell, Wesley Balch, Steve Perry, Steve Hanback, Mike Hanback and Chris Hanback. Honorary Pallbearers will be Ralph May, Ricky Michael and John Paul Heupel.
The family would like the give special tanks to Dr. Lyman Mitchell, Dr. Hemant Patel and Dr. Patrick Daugherty for their care shown to our dear sweet mother.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented