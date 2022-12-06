WAYNESBORO, TENNESSEE — Fayetta Lynch Mathis, 80, died December 2, 2022. Visitation will be today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Green River Baptist Church, Waynesboro. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. at the church with burial in Mt. Hope (Christian) Cemetery. Shackelford Funeral Home will be directing.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.