RUSSELLVILLE — Faylene Vinson Nelson, 90, died February 2, 2021. Visitation will be Sunday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Spry Memorial Chapel. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Belgreen Cemetery.
