RUSSELLVILLE — Faylene Vinson Nelson, age 90, passed away Tuesday, February 02, 201 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
Faylene was born on Saturday, September 13, 1930 to Archie and Pallie (Bishop) Vinson in the Mt. Hope Community of Lawrence County. She was a graduate of Phil Campbell High School and lived in the Belgreen community for most of her life after her marriage. She was loving mother and grandmother. Faylene was a member of Belgreen United Methodist Church and a strong Proverbs 31 woman.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Gayle Nelson; son, Ben Nelson; sons-in-law, Ollie Graham and Roger Baker; grandson, Justin Nelson; parents, Archie & Pallie Vinson; brothers, Bryon, Bargus, Bruce, Bluitte, and Bonnie Vinson; and sisters, Frannie Wood, Frances Bonner, Flossie Campbell.
She is survived by her daughters, Gayla Nelson, Jackie Baker, Sarah Young (George), Wendy Seal Nelson; grandchildren, Benji Nelson (Leigh), Daniel Graham (Lisa), Brandon Baker, Cody Baker, Daniel Young (Dawn) and Magan Young (Jason); a host of great and great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces & nephews.
The visitation will be 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. Sunday, February 07, 2021 at Spry Memorial Chapel, with the service following at 2:00 in the chapel. Officiating will be Bro. Scott Lindsey. Burial will be at Belgreen Cemetery. The pallbearers will be Cody Baker, Daniel Graham, Benji Nelson, Colton Graham, Dalton Graham and Brandon Baker.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Kevin Kelly and all of the members of Russellville Health Care for the love and care of mom over the years.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation to the charity of your choice in Faylene’s memory.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To have us sign the book for you, please free to call or to leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
