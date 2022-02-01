Margie Childers, 1 p.m., Hamilton Funeral Home Chapel
Nellaree Dodson, 3 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Cherokee
Michael Estey, noon, Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia
Terrance Garner, 1 p.m., Grassy Baptist Church
Bob Himber, 1-3, Elkins Funeral Home, Florence
Willie Howell, 1 p.m., Winston Memorial Cemetery, Haleyville
William Kehoe Jr., 1 p.m., St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery
Tommy Kirchner, 2 p.m., Spring Valley Church of Christ
Elvis LouAllen, 2 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton
Dwight Newton, 11-1 Bethel Baptist Church, Killen
Tommy Pilgrim, 1 p.m., Greenhill Funeral Home
Eloris Richey, 1 p.m., Faith Church, Florence
Redford Wilburn, 2 p.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg, TN.
