Gerald Beverly, 2 p.m., Elkins East Chapel, Killen

Ouida Conn, 2 p.m., Elkins East Chapel, Killen

Bertha Cox, 1 p.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg

Maxine Crump, 12-1, Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville

Jimmy Gann, 11 a.m., Shackelford Funeral Directors, Collinwood

Clara Haygood, 11 a.m., Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens

Doris Johnson, 12 p.m., Free Spirit Church, Florence

James Lancaster, 1 p.m., Greenview Memorial Chapel

William Meares, 2 p.m., Tharptown Friendship Holiness Church

William Morgan, 5-8 visitation, Williams Funeral Home, Florence

Ramona Muston, 12 p.m., Jackson Memory, Town Creek

Oaklynn Newton, 11 am., Gateway Church

Meldon Parson, 2 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville

Bert Patterson, 1 p.m., Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens, Florence

Christopher Wallace, 11 a.m., Atlas Cemetery

