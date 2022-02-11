Gerald Beverly, 2 p.m., Elkins East Chapel, Killen
Ouida Conn, 2 p.m., Elkins East Chapel, Killen
Bertha Cox, 1 p.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg
Maxine Crump, 12-1, Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville
Jimmy Gann, 11 a.m., Shackelford Funeral Directors, Collinwood
Clara Haygood, 11 a.m., Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens
Doris Johnson, 12 p.m., Free Spirit Church, Florence
James Lancaster, 1 p.m., Greenview Memorial Chapel
William Meares, 2 p.m., Tharptown Friendship Holiness Church
William Morgan, 5-8 visitation, Williams Funeral Home, Florence
Ramona Muston, 12 p.m., Jackson Memory, Town Creek
Oaklynn Newton, 11 am., Gateway Church
Meldon Parson, 2 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville
Bert Patterson, 1 p.m., Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens, Florence
Christopher Wallace, 11 a.m., Atlas Cemetery
