Clarence Bean, 1 p.m., Gray Funeral Home, Union Springs

Linda Brady, 1 p.m., Greenhill Funeral Home

Evelyn Buchanan, 1 p.m., Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens, Florence

Gene Edwards, 11 a.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville

Dwayne Gaines, 11 a.m., Spry Memorial Chapel, Russellville

Rhonda Johnson, 1 p.m., Trinity Memorial, Muscle Shoals

Leon Keeton, 1 p.m., Elkins East Chapel, Killen

Sharon Lanier, 2 p.m., Cornerstone Church of Christ

Catherine Lovelady, 12 p.m., Jackson Memory, Town Creek

Julia Malone, 1 p.m., Southside Baptist Church, Russellville

Leslie O’Kelley, 11 a.m., Oak Hill Cemetery, St. Florian

Martha Qualls, 12 p.m., St. James MB Church, Leighton

Joy Scott, 12 p.m., Thompson and Son Chapel, Florence

Hazel Stiles, 12 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Cherokee

Ronnie Thompson, 11 a.m., Pearsall Cemetery, Muscle Shoals

Mary Upton, 1 p.m., My Father’s House, Russellville

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.