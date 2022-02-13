Bobby Boyles, 2 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton

Helen Butler, 3 p.m., Williams Funeral Home, Florence

Richard Dial, 12 p.m., Cloverdale Community Center

Vickey Flatt, 3 p.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg, TN.

Frances Hargett, 3 p.m., First Free Will Baptist Church, Florence

Mark Hughes Sr., 1 p.m., Loretto Memorial

Hillard Jeffreys, 2:30 p.m., Valley Grove Baptist Church

Sandra Lovelady, 2 p.m., Graveside Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield

Pamela Prater, 2 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights

Douglas Pullen, 2 p.m., Jackson Memory, Town Creek

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.