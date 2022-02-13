Bobby Boyles, 2 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton
Helen Butler, 3 p.m., Williams Funeral Home, Florence
Richard Dial, 12 p.m., Cloverdale Community Center
Vickey Flatt, 3 p.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg, TN.
Frances Hargett, 3 p.m., First Free Will Baptist Church, Florence
Mark Hughes Sr., 1 p.m., Loretto Memorial
Hillard Jeffreys, 2:30 p.m., Valley Grove Baptist Church
Sandra Lovelady, 2 p.m., Graveside Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield
Pamela Prater, 2 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights
Douglas Pullen, 2 p.m., Jackson Memory, Town Creek
