Terry Bourn, 4:30 p.m., Butler Cemetery

Mary Douglas, 1 p.m., Jones Cemetery

Hassie Franks, 2:30 p.m., Greenview Funeral Home

Douglas Hendon Jr., 11 a.m., Sheffield First Church of the Nazarene

G.W. Hill Jr., 3 p.m., Shackelford Funeral Directors, Collinwood, TN

Keith Lane, 2 p.m., Spry Memorial Chapel, Russellville

Ruby Mays, 2 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville

Jill Morris, 1 p.m., Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens

Elizabeth Osborn, 11 a.m., Colbert Memorial Chapel

Charles Sharp, 11 a.m., Loretto Memorial Chapel

Sherry Smith, noon, Spry Memorial Chapel

Nellarene Thompson, 1 p.m., Elkins East Chapel, Killen

Jerry Wilcox, 11 a.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville

Margaret Young, 2 p.m., Colbert Memorial Gardens, Tuscumbia

