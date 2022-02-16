Terry Bourn, 4:30 p.m., Butler Cemetery
Mary Douglas, 1 p.m., Jones Cemetery
Hassie Franks, 2:30 p.m., Greenview Funeral Home
Douglas Hendon Jr., 11 a.m., Sheffield First Church of the Nazarene
G.W. Hill Jr., 3 p.m., Shackelford Funeral Directors, Collinwood, TN
Keith Lane, 2 p.m., Spry Memorial Chapel, Russellville
Ruby Mays, 2 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville
Jill Morris, 1 p.m., Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens
Elizabeth Osborn, 11 a.m., Colbert Memorial Chapel
Charles Sharp, 11 a.m., Loretto Memorial Chapel
Sherry Smith, noon, Spry Memorial Chapel
Nellarene Thompson, 1 p.m., Elkins East Chapel, Killen
Jerry Wilcox, 11 a.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville
Margaret Young, 2 p.m., Colbert Memorial Gardens, Tuscumbia
